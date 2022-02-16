Fred Meyer plans to reopen Richland store for first time since deadly shooting

Fred Meyer

RICHLAND, Wash. — Fred Meyer announced Wednesday that it will soon reopen its Richland store for the first time since this month’s fatal shooting.

A Fred Meyer official said the Sunday opening another step towards healing.

On February 7, a gunman opened fire in the store, killing Instacart employee Justin Krumbah and critically injuring another Fred Meyer employee.

“This decision [to reopen the store] reflects feedback from store associates and members of the Richland Community,” a Fred Meyer press release stated.

“Our plan to reopen is a testament to the resilience of our associates and the Richland community. We continue to mourn the loss of life and stand with the other victims of this senseless shooting. We are committed to supporting our associates, and we will be here for the community as we continue the healing process,” said Dennis Gibson, President of Fred Meyer.

Fred Meyer said during these challenging times, they will continue to show their support to associates and the community:

Donation to Support, Advocacy, & Resource Center in Richland to support the needs of victims, families, survivors, and the community affected by the tragedy.

Donation of products from the Richland location to 2nd Harvest Food Bank to help sustain the Richland community.

Ensuring associates who were directly affected by the tragedy have the support of emergency paid leave.

Offering an associate hotline to answer questions or assist with ongoing concerns.

PREVIOUS: Richland Police arrest suspect in deadly Fred Meyer shooting

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.