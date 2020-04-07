Fred Meyer adopts precautionary health measures

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fred Meyer announced Monday that the company would be implementing new health measures, one of which lowers the amount of shoppers allowed in the store.

The stores will now allow only one shopper per every 120 square feet, which is 50% of approved capacity.

“Fred Meyer’s introduction of customer capacity limits is one more way we are doing our part to flatten the curve while operating as an essential business, providing our customers with access to fresh, affordable food and products,” said Dave Richard, Fred Meyer’s vice president of operations, in a release. “During this national pandemic, we are committed to adopting preventive measures to help protect the safety and health of our associates, customers and communities.”

Other new protocols include protective masks and gloves for employees, waiving prescription delivery fees, and reducing hours on Easter Sunday.

