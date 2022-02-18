Fred B. Duncan (75) resident of St. Maries, ID passed away on February 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Fred was born November 4, 1946, to Elmer and Ethel (Munsterman) Duncan in Portland, OR. Fred spent his early years in Moscow and Clarkia, ID. He moved with his parents to St. Maries in 1959. He graduated from St. Maries High School with the class of 1965. Following graduation Fred worked in the logging industry; he suffered an injury the prompted him to go to college. He attended the University of Idaho where he studied Microbiology and Architecture. Fred returned to St. Maries following school where he farmed for different area people. He farmed hay and grain as well as raising cows, pigs and chickens. Fred also established a communications repair business and that’s when he met Cherie Riebe who sold antennas. He married Cherie in December of 1984 and they started their family. Fred farmed and operated a tree farm in the area. He retired in 2008 and continued to work as he felt to. He grew his family’s food for 10 plus years. He loved gardening with a passion and helping his family. Fred actually gardened on an industrial level and would produce 2000 pounds of potatoes. He lived off the land and enjoyed hunting and fishing for Northern Pike. He also enjoyed going for walks in the woods, gathering mushrooms and picking huckleberries. He was a simple man wo loved the simple things in life. Fred is survived by his wife Cherie at the family home. Son and daughter-in-law William and Rosalie Duncan of Troy, ID and daughter and son-in-law Rose and Collin Longworth of St. Maries. Also surviving are 5 grandchildren. At his request there will be no services.