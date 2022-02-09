Franklin Elementary School student hit by car expected to be okay

SPOKANE, Wash.– A girl was hit by a car Tuesday outside of Franklin Elementary School.

The Spokane Police Department said the girl was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay. Police said her injuries were not life-threatening and she was taken for observation.

Officers said the driver is cooperating and there are no signs of impairment. Police gave the driver a ticket for failure to yield in a crosswalk in a school zone.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.