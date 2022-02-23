Franklin Co. farm found illegally diverting water for crop irrigation during historic drought

by Erin Robinson

Credit: WA Department of Ecology

FRANKLIN CO., Wash. – A Franklin County farm was found illegally diverting water for crop irrigation during a historic drought.

The Washington Department of Ecology found Frank Tiegs LLC illegally irrigated 250 acres of crops last year.

During the investigation, Ecology found Tiegs LLC tilled the unfarmed land, planted a crop and began irrigating from McNary Pool. McNary Pool is part of the Snake River where it meets the main stem of the Columbia River.

The illegal water use threatened streamflows on the Columbia and Snake Rivers, which are critical for salmon and steelhead. The dry, warm year already compromised streamflows and fish passage.

Tiegs representatives acknowledged the irrigation error and have committed to find a legal water supply for the upcoming irrigation season.

Ecology issued Tiegs LLC a $304,000 penalty. The penalty is now under appeal.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM 4 NEWS NOW:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.