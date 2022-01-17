Frank Soto Jr. named new Spokane Valley Fire Chief

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Spokane Valley Fire Department

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A new fire chief has been selected to lead the Spokane Valley Fire Department.

The SVFD Board of Fire Commissioners has made a contingent offer to Deputy Chief Frank Soto Jr, pending contract approval by members of the board.

Soto Jr. is set to replace Chief Bryan Collins, who will retire on March 1.

“Chief Soto Jr. has been a valuable addition to the SVFD team since his arrival last year,” Collins said. “I have great confidence in his ability to continue to lead this agency in the years to come and to build upon the many relationships and successes within the department and our communities that are critical to future success.”

Soto Jr. was picked from 17 applicants.

“We are grateful so many qualified applicants were interested in this position,” said Fire Commissioner Chair Patrick Burch. “It is a testament to the quality-of-service SVFD provides each day. Chief Frank Soto Jr. will be instrumental in continuing this tradition of excellence and service to our community.”

The Board of Commissioners is set to finalize approval of his appointment at a meeting on January 24.

TOP STORIES FROM 4 NEWS NOW:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.