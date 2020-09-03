Frank Allen Bogardus (83) resident of St. Maries, ID passed away at Valley Vista Care Center on August 29, 2020. He was born to Stanley and Grace Bogardus on April 4, 1937 in Hanover, NH.

Frank worked various jobs while he was in high school. He graduated from Canaan High School with the class of 1955. Following high school, Frank enlisted into the Marine Corp. He served 4 years stationed in Cherry Point, NC. After Frank was honorably discharged, he attended North Idaho College in Coeur d’ Alene, ID. He then attended the University of Idaho in Moscow where he obtained his BA in Biology and Forestry. Frank moved to Alaska where he worked as a Forester and Timber Cruiser in both Alaska and Canada.

In 2007 he retired and moved to St. Maries, ID on the recommendation of his longtime friend Dean Johnson. Frank was active in the St. Maries Senior Center, Community Presbyterian Church, and men’s bible study. He was always willing to do whatever needed to be done within all the organizations he was active in. He also loved hikes and walks, and was a faithful member of the Tuesday morning hikes his friends would go on. When he was able, he also enjoyed traveling.

Frank is survived by his sisters Gwen Schweitzer and Blanche (Bruce) Maxwell and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death his parents Stanley C. Bogardus and Grace L. Bogardus and brothers William and Peter Bogardus.

A memorial service will be Thursday September 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Community Presbyterian Church. A gathering of friends will follow to share a light lunch.