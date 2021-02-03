Francis Palmer

Francis “Frank” Eugene Palmer Sr., 84, of Priest River, Idaho, was called home on January 25, 2021. He passed peacefully at the home of his eldest daughter in Priest River, Idaho. Frank was born on August 6, 1936 in La Grande, Oregon to the late James and Alice (White) Palmer. He graduated from La Grande High School in 1955. He was married to Carol Rogers from 1955 to 1963 and Karen Swart from 1965 to 1989.

Frank was a family man through and through, a true patriarch. He modeled unconditional love and forgiveness to every member of his family. He supported decisions and adventures of those he loved, even when he did not agree with them. His loved ones confided in him because they knew he would always listen without judgment. He gave advice to those who requested it and never missed an opportunity to say, “I am so proud of you”.

All who knew Frank would agree that he loved to tell stories and would share them with anyone who would listen. He had a knack for telling stories from his childhood to his teen years and beyond. His memory was intact and, even in his later years; his story telling was spot on! Most heard some or all of his stories several times but all would give anything to hear him tell just one more.

Frank was a remarkable man who lived a remarkable life. He gave priceless gifts. His gifts were Love, Kindness, Acceptance, Forgiveness and Compassion. His final act of love and compassion was his fight to live a few extra days to join his eldest son, Jim, in heaven for Jim’s birthday.

He’s children would like to share the words that will resonate with each of them for the rest of their lives. “I love you; I’m proud of you; Give your family my love”.

Frank is preceded in death his father and mother, numerous siblings, and eldest son, James “Jim” Eugene Palmer.

Frank is survived by his love and companion of 26 years, Linda Beckadahl of Priest River, ID; his children, Cathy and Tony Lamanna of Priest River, ID; Sham Palmer of Sagle, Frank and Jayne Palmer of Molalla, OR; Michael and Shandra Palmer of Coeur d’ Alene, ID; Tina L.White of Roanoke, VA; and Brett and April Palmer of Tuscan, AZ; as well as 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren and his only living sister, Irene “Macel” Mabe of Moscow, ID. Frank also leaves behind numerous extended family members and countless people who received the blessing of his kindness and compassion.

In light of the pandemic, memorial services will be held at a date yet to be determined.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Priest River is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.

