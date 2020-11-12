Frances Rose Hagen Loving wife, mother, Grand/great grandmother, best friend, mentor, and heartbeat of her family. Frances passed away peacefully with family by her side, October 23, 2020.

A Spokane resident for 40+ years. The daughter of Peter and Magdalina Dighans, born November 10, 1934, growing up with 12 siblings. Her younger sister Mary was one of her best friends through life. Frances had four children, Christina, Daniel, Mary, and Patricia. Nine grandchildren Kevin, Kelli Ann, Bradley, Andrea, Justin, Jesse, Brian, Michael, and Thomas. Five great grandchildren Aria, Calin, Liena, Frederick and Remington.

Frances had a positive career of teaching and also worked in the food and beverage industry. She enjoyed traveling, boating, fishing, bowling, playing cards, scrabble, bingo, and entertaining for all holidays with family and friends. Frances was married to Frank Finney from 1956 to 1973. In 1981 married Owen ( Butch ) Hagen, who she said “was the love of her life“. Butch passed away from cancer in 2011.

A few years later, Fran was reunited with her college sweetheart Leland ( Lee ) Hill, Who had Previously lost his wife of 50 years. They traveled and were companions until both their health began failing. Francis was full of grace, goodness, and brought joy wherever she was. She was an incredible blessing in all our lives.

Celebration of her life to be held at Coeur d’Alene Idaho, McEwen Park, July 4, 2021, by children’s splash pad area, 11 AM to 2 PM