Frances Lorraine (Backster)

Frances Lorraine (Backster) Averill, 75, of Osburn, ID, passed away on August 4, 2021. Frances was born on March 6, 1946, in Port Orchard, WA, a daughter of the late Earl and Beryl Backster.

Frances attended school in Lewiston, ID and on June 7, 1963 she married Harold “Butch” Averill. Together they had three children, one passing away before birth. The couple later settled in the Silver Valley and after Butch’s passing in 2007, Frances, lived with her daughter in Pinehurst, ID. At that time, Frances was diagnosed with COPD. A few years later, she and her daughter moved to Osburn, ID.

Before Frances became ill, she enjoyed playing pool, darts, and a cold beer. She worked for many years at Dick and Floyd’s, the Inland Lounge, and the Kellogg Elks.

In addition to her parents, and husband, Butch, Frances is preceded in death by a son, Harold Jr. “Michael” Averill; two brothers, Douglas and Jerry Backster; two sisters, Barbara Harris, and Billie Paradiso; two nephews, George Hohman and Don Backster (Johnson); and two nieces, Terri Profitt and Cindy Matson.

Frances is survived by her daughter, Luana Averill; honorary daughter, Stacey Corbitt; and four sisters, Rita Miles, Bonnie Hohman, Lynette Abraham, and Lorelie Yeigh.

A celebration of Frances’ life is being planned for later this summer or early fall. Donations in Frances’ name may be made to either Shoshone Pet Rescue or the Lewiston Humane Society.

Memories of Frances and messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com. Shoshone Funeral Services, Kellogg, is assisting the Averill family with arrangements.

