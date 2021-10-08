Frances “Jean” J. Meyer

by Obituaries

Frances “Jean” J. Meyer, 85

Frances “Jean” Meyer, 85, of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho, passed away October 5, 2021, at Pacifica Pinehurst. She was born June 17, 1936 in Kellogg, Idaho; Jean was the daughter of Frank and Mary (Hoerschgen) Huber.

Jean grew up in Cataldo and attended elementary school in a two room school house (with eight grades) in Latour Creek. She then attended and graduated from the Kellogg High School in 1955.

Jean was united in marriage to Eddie Meyer on April 28, 1956 in Pinehurst, Idaho. After their marriage, Jean and Eddie moved to Pinehurst and in 1960, they moved to Coeur d’ Alene.

Jean attended cosmetology school at Lyle’s Salon And School of Hair Design of Coeur d’ Alene; after her schooling, she continued to work and train others at Lyle’s for thirty plus years. After Lyle’s, Jean continued to work for several Beauty Salons in the Coeur d’ Alene area; she worked until she was in her 70’s and retired in 2014.

Jean was a member of the First Baptist Church of Coeur d’ Alene. Jean loved and enjoyed her family, vegetable and flower gardening of which she won many ribbons and awards at county fairs, oil painting, crocheting, sewing, knitting and camping. Jean loved to cook at her family’s hunting camps and her specialty was her fried apple pie. Jean loved to take care of people and prepare wonderful food for them; another specialty of Jean’s was her Elderberry “Bounce” liqueur. She loved to send letters and cards and was everyone’s prayer warrior; Jean would leave scripture notes around her home, such as, “Prayer is the key to Heaven”, “Faith unlocks the door”. She was so very much loved and will be greatly missed.

Jean is survived by one daughter Christine Korbel (Kevin) of Orofino, Idaho; one son Dan Meyer (Chris) of Osburn, Idaho; four grandchildren Jeff Meyer, Andy, George and Dan Korbel; three great-grandchildren Grayson Mae Meyer, Cecilia Meyer and Oliver Korbel; twin brothers Larry Huber of Hayden, Idaho and Gary Huber also of Hayden; Jean is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of forty-six years Eddie Meyer, and twin brothers Don and Bob Huber.

A Celebration of Jean’s Life will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at the Mountain View Congregational Church of Kellogg with Rev. David Langer officiating; social distancing and masks are recommended, thank you.

You may share your memories of Jean with her family and sign her guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.