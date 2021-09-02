Frances Ella Dunn

by Obituaries

Frances Ella Dunn, 92

Frances Ella Dunn, 92, of Pinehurst, Idaho, passed away August 20, 2021 at the Shoshone Medical Center of Kellogg, Idaho. She was born June 3, 1929 in Ordway, Colorado; Frances was the daughter of C. Fremont “Mont” and Mary (Shea) Snodgrass.

Frances attended and graduated from the Bonners Ferry High School of Bonners Ferry, Idaho in 1947. After High School she had worked as a secretary for the Bonners School District.

Frances was united in marriage to Gail B. Dunn on October 18, 1949 in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho; Gail preceded her in death in 2010.

Frances had first lived in Fort Ord, California and then in Tombstone, Arizona, while Gail served in the U.S. Army. They moved to Kellogg in 1951.

Frances was a very busy homemaker. She loved crossword puzzles and was an avid reader. She loved to travel to historic places and vacationing with her family on the Oregon Coast; she had also enjoyed several cruises. Frances spent most of her time loving and enjoying her family. She attended many sports activities for her grandchildren including baseball, basketball, volleyball, gymnastics and dance recitals. Frances had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to laugh.

Frances is survived by her beloved family four children Dianna Mast of Kingston, Idaho, Wanda (Mark) Cowles of Pinehurst, Idaho, Jack (Stacy) Dunn of Blaine, Minnesota and Tom (Julie) Dunn of Pinehurst; adopted daughter Darlene (Mark) Currie of Kingston and special friends Jim (Martha) O’Reilly of Kellogg; eight grandchildren Richard Mast, Steven Mast, Damien (Melissa) Cowles, Heather (Matt) Stott, Tom (Jennifer) Dunn, Scott Dunn, Cory Dunn and Bryan Forshee; ten great-grandchildren Anthony Dehart, Katelyne (Robert) Jenkin, Tristin Dunn, Ashley (Matt) Howard, Olivia Dunn, Jaxon Dunn, Brandon Stott, Paige Stott, Knox Forshee and Macy Dunn; two great-great grandchildren Cameron Howard, Connor Dehart with twin great-great grandchildren on the way; one sister Vicki McNally of Bonners Ferry, Idaho; she is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Frances was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gail, three sisters, one brother, her son-in-law Craig Mast, her great- grandson Conner Mast and one great-great granddaughter Brylee Jenkin.

Upon Frances’s request no services will be held. Inurnment will be held at the Greenwood Cemetery of Kellogg. You may share your special memories of Frances at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

