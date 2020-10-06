Frances Ann McDowell (77) former St. Maries, ID resident passed away at Lakeside Residential Care in Winchester, ID on September 30, 2020. She was born to David and Isabel Eldson on May 19, 1943 in Saint Helena, CA.

Frances grew up in Vallejo, CA and graduated from Vallejo High School with the class of 1961. Following high school Frances married Larry Herod. They raised 4 children. She worked retail in El Cerrito, CA. She also worked at Gasoline Mart as a manager and as a toll collector for the San Francisco Bay Bridge. On July 22, 1987, Frances married Stanford “Mac” McDowell in Coeur d’ Alene. They made their home in St. Maries. Mac died in 2003.

She enjoyed all outdoor activities, pinochle, cribbage, and bingo. Once they moved to St. Maries, she became a member of the Community Presbyterian Church in St. Maries. She has always been active in church including teaching Sunday school and singing in the choir. Frances loved her community and volunteered in many organizations including the Senior Companion Program, Hospice, and the St. Maries Meal Site. She was also a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi International (she received the Golden Circle Commemoration for 50 years of membership), TOPS ID #0063 St. Maries, Weight Watchers, Chaplain of Eagles Auxiliary #2012, AA, and NA.

Is survived by her daughters Lorine (James) MacLellan of Suisun City, CA, Kathleen (Stan) Cook of St. Maries, ID, Arlene (Eric) Quaranta of Elk Grove, CA; son Allen (Marcie) Herod of Vallejo, CA; brothers David Elsdon of Napa, CA and Rodney Elsdon of Rancho Cucamonga, CA; sisters Janet Elsdon of Napa, CA, Patricia Calhoun of Napa, CA; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Stanford McDowell.

A memorial service to honor Frances will be on Friday October 16, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Community Presbyterian Church in St. Maries. A gathering of family and friends to share a light lunch will follow at the church.