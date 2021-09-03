Fox Theater celebrates 90 years in Spokane with free open house event

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Happy 90th Birthday to the Fox Theater in Spokane!

You can help them celebrate this Friday, Sept. 3 with an open house that’s free and open to the public.

We know it now as the beloved home of the Spokane Symphony, but the venue has a long and rich history in downtown Spokane.

It opened as Spokane’s largest movie theater on September 3, 1931. It was the first air-conditioned building in town and was built at a cost of $1 million.

The Fox was a busy movie and stage show theater from 1931 until it declined in the 1980s. At that time, it was a second-run discount movie theater.

The Spokane Symphony purchased the venue in 2001.

The Fox saw new life in November 2007 when the Martin Woldson Theater opened its doors.

This art deco treasure is now owned and operated by the Spokane Symphony. It serves as the Symphony’s permanent home and as an incredible venue for all of the performing arts.

The Theater is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Spokane Register, and the Washington Heritage Register.

The Fox’s 90th Birthday Open House runs from noon to 4 pm on Friday. Masks are required inside.

You can expect self-guided tours, refreshments, Spokane Symphony tickets and other merchandise for sale, a birthday cake and birthday card for signing and so much more.

For more information on the event and the Fox Theater, see the official website.

