FOX analyst Emmanual Acho holding ‘uncomfortable conversations’ webinar with WSU community

by Will Wixey

PULLMAN, Wash. — Renowned FOX analyst and best-selling author Emmanuel Acho will speak to the Washington State University community on Wednesday.

Acho, known for his Emmy award-winning “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man” web series, will hold the meeting virtually. He will speak on white privilege, understanding true equity, and what it means to be an authentic ally.

The event is part of the university’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. program. The program hopes to bring together community members at WSU and celebrate Dr. King’s legacy with events throughout the year.

Acho was drafted into the NFL in 2012 and began his broadcast career in 2016. He has since worked on his “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man” book with Oprah Winfrey, and built a hospital in Nigeria through his non-profit organization Living Hope Christian Ministries.

The webinar begins at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. It is open to WSU’s students, staff, alumni, and community. You can register for the event here.

