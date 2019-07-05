Fourth of July brings sun and clouds to the Inland Northwest

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Jingda Chen Fireworks display.

Sunshine is on the way this Fourth of July!

Expect some clouds, but don’t worry… you’ll still be able to see the fireworks.

Thursday’s temperatures will hover around 80 degrees.

The weekend brings more 80-degree days with variable clouds and light wind. Some mountain areas in northeast Washington and North Idaho may get light showers.

Catch up on the day’s news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from 4 News Now. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.