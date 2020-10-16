Fourth COVID-related death reported in Whitman County

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

PULLMAN, Wash. — Four people have now from COVID-related causes in Whitman County.

On Friday, the Whitman County Health District reported a man over the age of 80 died from the virus.

There were an additional 24 cases reported on Friday, including several young people, six people between the ages of 60-79 and two people over the age of 80.

Three people are currently hospitalized because of the virus.

The health department is asking people to practice social distancing and wear masks routinely to help stop the spread of the virus.

