Four Seahawks players to appear in Sunday’s Pro Bowl

by Will Wixey

Credit: Tony Avelar

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The NFL’s biggest stars come together in Las Vegas for the NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday.

Despite falling out of the playoff race early, four Seahawks made the cut and will be in attendance at Allegiant Stadium.

Russell Wilson was selected for his ninth Pro Bowl, tying Walter Jones for the most appearances in Seahawks franchise history.

However, he was not the original selection. Wilson is filling in for the now-retired Tom Brady, as he is dealing with a shoulder injury.

Inside Linebacker Bobby Wagner makes a familiar appearance to the Pro Bowl, marking his eighth appearance. Wagner will not be playing in the game though, as he injured his knee back in early January.

And offensive lineman Duane Brown makes his second Pro Bowl appearance of his NFL career. His first Pro Bowl was back in the 2017 season. Brown, like Wilson, is a replacement selection, filling in for Trent Williams who has an ankle injury.

And only one Seahawk player was named a starter this year, free safety Quandre Diggs. Unfortunately, he just underwent surgery to repair a broken fibula, so Antoine Winfield Jr. from Tampa Bay will replace him.

The Pro Bowl is usually played at a leisurely pace, as most do not want to risk injury, especially for Bengals and Rams players. Hopefully Wilson and Brown will get their fair share of time on the field, and have some fun before the big game next weekend.

One thing is for certain though, Super Bowl 56 will be one for the record books.

