Four injured in crash near Pend Orielle

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

Four people were injured Friday in a car crash near Pend Orielle.

According to Washington State Patrol, 18-year-old Brooklyn Mcanerin was driving northbound on State Route 211 when she failed to stop.

Sarah Beth White, 39, was stopped on State Route 211, preparing to turn when Mcanerin’s car collided with hers.

Both Mcanerin and White, as well as two passengers, 18-year-old Elizabeth Raymond and 9-year-old Rowdy Koepke, were injured and taken to Newport Community Hospital.

