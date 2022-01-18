Four incredible effects of the Tonga volcano eruption

SPOKANE, Wash.– In an instant, the eruption of the Hunga Tonga–Hunga Haʻapa volcano went from a minor curiosity in islands of the South Pacific to an unfolding disaster for the small island nation of Tonga. A tsunami after the explosive eruption devastated the coast of the country’s main island of Tongatapu. Information has been hard to get out of Tonga since the eruption cut communications.

The explosive eruption’s impact goes beyond Tonga, however. Here are four incredible effects of the eruption from around the world.

1. Alaska hears the blast

The shock wave from the eruption traveled at the speed of sound across the Pacific, and that sound came to the ears of some Alaskans early on Saturday morning.

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcanic eruption was heard here in Alaska starting around 3:30 a.m. – 6,000 miles from the volcano! Infrasound measurements from the @alaska_avo confirm that it was indeed coincident with the volcanic pressure wave. Special thanks to Dr. David Fee. pic.twitter.com/Wp4tnwiaud — NWS Alaska Region (@NWSAlaska) January 15, 2022

The National Weather Service in Alaska says that since Hawaii didn’t hear the “boom” there may be some atmospheric effect at play that we don’t quite understand.

2. Inland Northwest weather stations spot the shock

The pressure wave or “shock wave” continued to speed across the world, arriving in the Inland Northwest around 4 a.m. local time. Numerous weather stations recorded a brief pressure rise and then sharp fall as the wave passed. Volcano monitoring stations in the Pacific Northwest caught another shock wave coming around the opposite side of the globe.

15 minute pressure altimeter change via ASOS NWS/MADIS 5 minute interval data. Shows the shockwave from the #Tongaeruption , feel free to use as you wish. pic.twitter.com/P31Aq1SYku — daryl herzmann (@akrherz) January 15, 2022

It's coming around for another pass! Shown are unfiltered infrasound records from 3 Cascade volcanoes. Red box is initial airwave from Tonga eruption. Gold box is the airwave as it came around on it's second lap! Great article about the eruption at: https://t.co/SEFma7H4Gu. pic.twitter.com/3Iu6olzS8B — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) January 16, 2022

3. Triggering waves in Puerto Rico

Tsunami waves caused by the eruption, pushing away water around the volcano, traveled to every coastline of the Pacific. One place not on the Pacific coast is the island nation of Puerto Rico; but they did see some wave action because of the volcano. A meteotsunami is a tsunami caused by a sudden drop in air pressure. There is evidence that the shock wave of the eruption caused a small meteotsunami on this island of Puerto Rico, a literal ocean and continent away. This is a potentially groundbreaking discovery!

Not sure I have ever seen this before. My @noaaocean colleague just flagged this. The pressure wave caused by the #TongaVolcano is also actually causing a tsunami – in this case a meteotsunami of about 10cm in Puerto Rico. Wild. pic.twitter.com/EapEuNhjB5 — Greg Dusek (@DrGregDusek) January 15, 2022

4. A lightning show for the ages

Lightning is common during volcano eruptions. An erupting plume of hot ash and superheated water can quickly create clouds and lots of static electricity as it rises and cools. This volcano produced an amount of lightning in just a few hours that’s hard to comprehend!

At one point, the eruption was making lightning at a rate of 200,000 discharges per hour. 200,000 per hour! That's 55 bolts per second. We're veering into the near-supernatural territory here. https://t.co/f5UxzXx3vL — Dr Robin George Andrews 🌋 (@SquigglyVolcano) January 15, 2022

