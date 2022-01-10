Four deer from Slate Creek area confirmed to have Chronic Wasting Disease

by Erin Robinson

RIGGINS, Idaho – Four deer from the Slate Creek area have now tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease.

Two white-tailed bucks tested positive for the disease at the end of December. These were the third and fourth deer found with CWD from the area, while the first two cases were identified in November.

CWD is a neurological disease that affects deer, elk, moose and caribou. It often causes animals to lose weight and stumble.

“While unfortunate, these latest CWD detections show our surveillance efforts are working, and we greatly appreciate the assistance we’ve received from hunters and landowners to help us learn how widespread CWD may be, and what percentage of the deer population may be affected,” said Fish and Game State Wildlife Manager Rick Ward.

Following the first confirmed cases, IDFG established a CWD management zone. The department then offered more than 1,500 deer tags for surveillance hunts in an effort to gather samples for testing.

As of December 29, IDFG had taken 448 samples from the surveillance zone that tested negative. Only four had tested positive.

Samples collected from 72 deer are still pending lab results at the Colorado State University laboratory.

“When we get the results of all tests, we will then assess our management options. Hunters and the general public will be involved in this process as the Fish and Game Commission deliberates future CWD management actions,” Ward said.

