Four Davenport Hotels temporarily closing, existing reservations moved to Davenport Grand

Aaron Polevoi by Aaron Polevoi

SPOKANE, Wash. — Davenport Hotels announced Monday afternoon it will temporarily close four of its five locations in Spokane amid the global COVID-19 pandemic that has infected more than 900 Washington residents, killing 48.

The Historic Davenport Hotel, the Davenport Tower, the Davenport Lusso, and the Centennial Hotel have all been temporarily closed as a response to Gov. Jay Inslee’s statewide emergency proclamation shutting down restaurants, bars, entertainment facilities, and recreational centers.

Existing reservations at any of those four properties will be moved to the Davenport Grand, which remains open in downtown Spokane for travelers who plan on keeping their accommodations.

These closures also affect Davenport pools, spas, fitness centers, retail outlets, restaurants, and lounges.

