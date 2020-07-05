Alert canceled for four children missing in Montana

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — Washington State Patrol has canceled an emergency alert for four missing children who went missing near Rohan, Montana.

According to Washington State Patrol, the childrens’ parents were allowed visitation on the Fourth of July, but when the childrens’ grandmother returned to pick them up they were all missing.

WSP says their parents, Timothy Oroake and April Salois, have a history of drug use and assault and are known to frequent Spokane.

No information on their identities has been provided by WSP, but they included their photos:

The suspects were believed to be driving the victims in a white 2006 Pontiac G6, with Montana license plate 15-9337G.