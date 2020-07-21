Fostering Idaho Book Drive supports children, families

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Help make a difference in the lives of foster care kids by getting them into reading.

The Fostering Idaho Book Drive runs until Friday, June 24.

Fostering Idaho says reading builds connections between foster children and families, helps children learn, addresses children’s developmental needs, builds language comprehension and assists with social and emotional development.

All donations will be used to buy books for foster families in Idaho.







