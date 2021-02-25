Fossils found in Republic lead researchers to discover new extinct insect group

REPUBLIC, Wash. — Fossils found in Republic have led researchers to the discovery of a new major extinct insect group.

The fossils were found by a team of scientists from Simon Fraser University, the Royal British Columbia Museum and Brigham Young University.

The insects are closely related to dragonflies and damselflies and have been named “Cephalozygoptera,” meaning “head damselfly.” While they look like modern damselflies, they have quite differently shaped heads.

When researchers looked through 150 years of scientific reports, they found many other fossils with such heads, which previous scientists had thought were just deformed in the fossilization process. The breakthough was recognizing that these head shapes were real and define a new suborder.

Through their research, the team found 15 new species, nine of which were named for amateur visitors who found the fossils at the Stonerose Interpretive Center site in Republic.

“It’s a great pleasure to recognize the important contribution that these visitors to Republic have made,” said paleontologist Bruce Archibald. “They’ve made a real contribution to our knowledge.”

One was named Whetwhetaksa millerae for a local woman named Shannon Miller who has collected fossils at the site for years. The other part of the new species name is derived from the word “whetwhetaks” which means “dragonfly-like insects” in the language of the Colville Tribe. The fossil site is on the traditional land of the Colville people, so Archibald and other researchers collaborated with tribal elders to select the name.

“We’re happy to recognize and honor the Colville people in this way,” Archibald said.