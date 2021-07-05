Former Zag Rui Hachimura to be flag bearer for Japan
TOKYO — Former Gonzaga Bulldog Rui Hachimura will be one of two flag bearers for Japan at the 2021 Summer Olympics.
Wall Street Journal senior sports reporter Rachel Bachman shared the announcement Sunday.
Hachimura will be joined by women’s wrestler Yui Susaki.
The former Zag was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft and played for Gonzaga from 2016-2019. During his time in Spokane, Hachimura went to a national championship game and had an Elite Eight appearance. Hachimura won the Julius Erving Award, WCC Player of the Year and a first-team All-American selection his junior year.
