Former Zag Petrusev selected in 2nd round of NBA draft by Philadelphia

by Keith Osso

Gonzaga's Filip Petrusev slams home two of high 15 points against Pacific.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Former Gonzaga big man Filip Petrusev is on the way to the NBA after being drafted in the 2nd round by the Philadelphia 76ers with the 50th overall pick.

Petrusev left Gonzaga last year to play pro ball overseas and he improved his game enough to be attractive to NBA franchises.

Petrusev spent last season playing for Mega Soccerbet of the Basketball League of Serbia.

Petrusev was the West Coast Conference player of the year in 2020 just his Sophomore season.

