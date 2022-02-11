Former Zag Jalen Suggs sees packed Kennel for first time

SPOKANE, Wash.– A special guest made an appearance at the Kennel Thursday night.

Former Zags player Jalen Suggs was there to see the Bulldogs take on Pacific. It was the first time he’s been there while the Kennel was packed.

He said this wouldn’t be the only game he makes this season. He said he’d be back for senior night with the NBA All-Star weekend lining up at the same time. He will be competing in the Rising Stars Challenge as part of All-Star Weekend.

Suggs is one of the highest-ranked recruits the Zags have brought in. He now plays for the Orlando Magic.

Suggs says he’ll be back for senior night next week with the NBA All-Star weekend lining up at the same time. He and the Magic have a game in Utah tomorrow night so he can’t really soak up the campus pic.twitter.com/WL02zOshjl — Alex Crescenti (@AlexKXLY) February 11, 2022

