Former WSU women’s basketball coach June Daugherty dies at 64

by Connor Sarles

PULLMAN, Wash. — Former WSU women’s basketball head coach June Daugherty passed away Monday. She was 64.

Daugherty had an illustrious 29-year coaching career in the Inland Northwest which included Boise State from 1989–1996, Washington from 1996–2007 and WSU from 2007–2018. At WSU, Daugherty went 130–217 overall and got the Cougs to the WNIT postseason tournament three times, including a run to the semifinals in 2017.

“The Washington State Family was saddened to hear of the passing of June and our heartfelt condolences go out to her husband Mike, and kids Doc and Bre,” said WSU Athletic Director Pat Chun. “June’s impact on women’s collegiate basketball in the Pacific Northwest is unmatched and we join the University of Washington and Boise State in recognizing all she did to grow the sport. Throughout her career, she fought tirelessly for her players, her teams and her community, and she will be missed.”

Daugherty was also heavily involved in the community, speaking at meetings for the Chamber of Commerce, the Kiwanis and other women’s groups, as well as being a major advocate for healthy heart awareness.

Daugherty is survived by her husband Mike and children Doc and Breanne.

