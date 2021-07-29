Former WSU QB Jayden de Laura found not guilty of DUI

by Connor Sarles

PULLMAN, Wash. — Former WSU quarterback Jayden de Laura was found not guilty for driving under the influence.

De Laura announced the verdict on Twitter, grateful for the ruling and for the support he had during the trial.

“While I do feel mildly vindicated by today’s verdict, I recognize that I made some poor choices on the night in question,” wrote de Laura in the Tweet. “I, and I alone are[sic] responsible for those choices.”

De Laura was suspended from the team in February after his arrest by Pullman Police. He says he now hopes to earn back the trust of the Cougar Nation and “get back to being a student athlete” at WSU.

De Laura will be a sophomore this upcoming year, and it is not yet known if he will return to the football team.

