242 weeks and counting through COVID-19: Ol’ Crimson’s streak continues via WSU’s Tony Thompson

Alyssa Charlston by Alyssa Charlston

PULLMAN, Wash. — Cougar fans won’t get to watch WSU football until the spring, but the Ol’ Crimson College Gameday tradition will not be broken.

Former Cougar tight end and current Washington State professor Tony Thompson was asked by the Ol’ Crimson Booster Club Managing Director C.J. McCoy to wave the iconic flag during this Saturday’s broadcast of ESPN’s College Gameday.

4 News Now’s Keith Osso caught up with the son of Cougar quarterback legend Jack Thompson on what it was like to get the call.

We don’t have details on how or where Thompson will continue the 242-week streak of waving Ol’ Crimson, but the program runs from 8 to 10 a.m. Pacific Saturday morning. There are six games set to kickoff, though none of them are top-25 teams.

Schedule for Saturday:

Eastern Kentucky vs Marshall at 10 a.m.

Middle Tennessee vs Army at 10:30 a.m.

SMU vs Texas State at 1:30 p.m.

Houston Baptist vs North Texas at 4:30 p.m.

Arkansas State vs Memphis at 5:00 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin vs UTEP at 6:00 p.m.

