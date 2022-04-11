Former WSU guard Noah Williams transfers to UW

by Will Wixey

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University’s standout guard has decided to play for a rival team.

Noah Williams announced on social media Monday that he will be playing for the Washington Huskies next season.

The 6’5″ junior is originally from Seattle, having played at O’Dea High School prior to joining the Cougars.

Last season, Williams averaged 3.1 rebounds and 9.5 points per game, shooting around 33 percent from the field. He was third on the team in total points and second in assists, trailing only behind guard Michael Flowers.

Williams was arguably the Pac-12’s most improved player in the 20202-21 season, earning an all-Pac-12 honorable mention. He played and started in all of WSU’s 27 games, and was named national player of the week after scoring a combined 72 points against Cal and Stanford.

