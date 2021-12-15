Former White Elephant building torn down to make way for new Panda Express

by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now



SPOKANE, Wash. — The former White Elephant building on N. Division is being torn down to make way for a Panda Express.

The beloved store closed in July 2020 after more than 74 years in business. The Conley Family, who owned the store, also closed the Spokane Valley location, saying it was time put the business aside to focus on family.

The Division St. location was purchased by CFT NV Development LLC, an affiliate of the Panda Restaurant Group. They began demolition of the building on Tuesday and will soon begin construction on a new building that will serve as a Panda Express restaurant.

An email from Panda Express said the new location is set to open in September 2022.

The Spokane Valley location was purchased by the City of Spokane Valley in August. The city purchased the building, as well as three acres of surrounding land and a second building further back on the property, for more than $2.2 million.

READ: City of Spokane Valley to buy former White Elephant property on Sprague

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.