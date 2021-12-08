Former Washington State great Jason Hanson inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

by Alex Crescenti

LAS VEGAS— A Mead High School graduate and four-time All-American kicker at Washington State was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame Tuesday.

We’re talking about the great Jason Hanson.

From 1988 to 1992, he dominated the Pac-10 and finished his WSU career with 19 fields goals of 50 yards or more.

Following his senior season, he was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the 2nd round of the NFL draft and played 21 seasons for the team. During his time he earned Pro Bowl honors as well as being named 2nd team All-Pro in 1997.

During this week’s ceremonies in Las Vegas, Hanson was able to reflect on his time at WSU.

“Everyone that’s associated with it has pride with being a Coug and Wazzu, and you’ve seen from the tradition that’s now happened getting the flag on ESPN on GameDay that kind of thing. It’s just things like that about the school that make it while you’re playing with the big boys, the Cal schools or whatever it is that seems like the city and the atmosphere is a step up, you’re in there with them,” he said.

Hanson is only the second kicker to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

RELATED: ‘This fits me’: WSU introduces Jake Dickert as 34th head football coach

RELATED: The Cougs will play Miami in the Sun Bowl

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.