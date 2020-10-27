Former Spokane postal worker accused of stealing mail from South Hill homes

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A former U.S. Postal Service worker has been charged with stealing mail from people living on the South Hill.

A grand jury has indicted Brian David Nelson on 12 counts of unlawfully secreting and detaining mail.

The alleged thefts took place between August 2019 and May 2020. The indictment shows the majority of victims lived in the Comstock neighborhood, but a few of the incidents took place at at apartment complex on Upriver Drive.

The indictment does not specify what exactly Nelson is accused of stealing, only that the pieces of mail included first class letters and one priority parcel.

Mail theft is considered a felony and is punishable with fines of up to $250,000, as well as up to five years in federal prison.

