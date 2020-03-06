Former Spokane Police officer’s rape trial set to begin in two weeks

SPOKANE, Wash. — The former Spokane Police officer accused of rape is set to be in court Monday for a trial readiness hearing.

Nathan Nash is accused of raping a woman who was the victim of a domestic violence case he was investigating. His Monday hearing comes just two weeks before his trial is set to begin.

Court documents showed Nash turned off his body camera when he went to the victim’s home to do a follow up on her case last fall. She reportedly told investigators Nash asked to meet her in a private place to “go over the bruises on her body.” He is accused of inappropriately touching the victim.

After the initial allegation, two more alleged victims came forward. According to court documents, another victim of a domestic violence incident investigated by Nash also came forward. Records indicated Nash gave her his personal cell phone number because he could “respond faster than 911.”

That woman said she felt Nash had a hidden agenda of starting a relationship with her.

Additionally, when news broke of the accusations against Nash, a police volunteer came forward with her own. She said Nash slipped her a note with his personal cell phone number and sent her inappropriate text messages.

Nash is charged with second and third degree rape, as well as official misconduct, but has maintained his innocence.

Nash’s trial is set to begin on March 23.

