Former Spokane Indians, Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda dies at 93

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

Tommy Lasorda

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The Dodgers say Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda, who guided Los Angeles to two World Series championships, has died.

According to the team, Lasorda suffered a sudden cardiopulmonary arrest at his home late Thursday night. He died at the hospital.

Lasorda also managed the the Spokane Indians for a period of time. In 1970, the Indians won 94 of 146 games in the regular season to win the northern division by 26 games.

Lasorda is survived by his wife, their daughter and granddaughter.

