Former Spokane cop pleads not guilty to new rape charges

SPOKANE, Wash. — A former Spokane cop accused of rape for the second time has pleaded not guilty.

Nathan Nash was slapped with new charges last week after a 40-year-old woman came forward alleging he raped her in 2019.

The woman told police Nash raped her at her home when he was conducting “follow up” on her case. She had called 911 to report her neighbor had assaulted her and Nash was one of the responding officers.

The victim’s story is very similar to previous allegations about Nash. In late 2019, a different woman accused Nash of raping her while he investigated her case.

In both cases, Nash was arrested and released. He was released on his own recognizance in 2019 and most recently, was released after posting bond.

In court Wednesday, Nash not only entered his not guilty plea, but his lawyer discussed his upcoming trial. Nash was set to go to trial on his original charges on August 30, but that is up in the air.

His lawyer said he is not ready for trial due to the “dramatic development,” but did not formally request it be postponed. Instead, he and the judge said they would consider rescheduling the trial at an upcoming motion hearing on August 16.

Nash remains out of custody.

RELATED: Victim advocacy group talks abuse of power in light of Nash arrest

READ: ‘I was afraid to fight’: Woman details rape allegations against former Spokane cop

READ: New rape charges filed against former Spokane cop