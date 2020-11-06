Former Spokane City Council President requests DOH launch investigation into administrative officer

SPOKANE, Wash. — Former City Council President Ben Stuckart has requested an investigation be launched into the initial handling of Dr. Bob Lutz’s termination by the Spokane Regional Health District’s administrative officer.

Stuckart filed a formal complaint with the State Board of Health over actions taken by administrative officer Amelia Clark.

The complaint alleges Clark violated the Open Public Meetings Act when she requested Lutz submit his resignation on October 29.

State law shows that a health officer can only be removed by vote from the Board of Health, but Clark’s request came after an executive session in which the board discussed disciplining, but not firing Lutz.

This past Thursday night, the board did vote to terminate Lutz. Ahead of that vote, Clark admitted she did not have board approval to fire Lutz, saying she met him with the intention of providing a performance improvement plan, but instead chose to tell him he was terminated and offered a severance package.

Stuckart’s complaint comes on the heels of flags raised by current City Council President Breean Beggs. Last Friday, Clark released a statement on behalf of the SRHD that falsely indicated the board had voted to terminate Lutz during that executive session.

Emails, which 4 News Now obtained through a public records request, show Beggs expressed his concerns about Clark’s news release, saying that if the board had voted at that time, it would have likely violated the OPMA. Clark responded to Beggs’ email saying she would correct herself, but never did.

A union representing several members of the SRHD approved a vote of no confidence in Clark following Thursday night’s vote to formally terminate Lutz.

Stuckart’s complaint also cites RCW 70.05.120, which states that any violation of the chapter is a misdemeanor offense.

4 News Now has reached out to the DOH to see if there are plans to launch an investigation.

