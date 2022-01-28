Former Spokane Chiefs player named to Chinese Olympic hockey team

by Will Wixey

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — Former Spokane Chiefs defenseman Jason Fram was named to the Chinese National hockey team for the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Fram played for the Chiefs from 2011 to 2016 and played in 308 WHL games with the team. He scored 187 points in his stint, with 108 of them coming in his last two seasons. He also racked up 155 assists, third all-time among Chiefs defensemen.

Fram served as the Chiefs’ team captain in his 2015-16 season. He left the team to play for the University of Alberta and helped them win the 2017-18 USPORTS Championship. He was named to the Chiefs’ Top 35 in 35 Years list in 2019.

Fram played his last three seasons with the Beijing-based HC Kunlun Red Star of the Russian Kontinental Hockey League.

Fram and the Chinese hockey team have some tough matchups ahead of them. Their tournament group features the world’s best hockey teams: Germany, USA, and Canada. Their first game is against the U.S. on Feb. 10.

READ: Mariners announce 8 new international free agent signings

READ: Spokane Indians hiring game day job positions

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.