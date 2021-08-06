Former SPD cop charged of rape out on bond

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — Former Spokane Police officer Nathan Nash, who is accused of raping assault victims is out of jail on bond.

Spokane County Jail roster said he was released from custody on Thursday. His bail was set at $50,000.

On August 17, Nash will return to court for his arraignment, where he is expected to enter his plea for the second-degree rape charge. Later, on August 30, he is scheduled to go to trial for his first rape accusation.

