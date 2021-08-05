Former SPD cop appears in court on new rape charges

by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — A former Spokane Police officer accused of raping assault victims appeared in court Thursday.

Nathan Nash faces a second rape charge stemming from an incident in 2019.

Judge John Stine set Nash’s bail at $50,000.

This isn’t the first time he’s faced a judge on a rape charge. Nash was charged with raping another assault victim he was supposed to be helping.

The last time he faced a judge on that charge, he was released on his own recognizance. Now, he’ll have to post bond to get out.

“The more charges a person piles up, the more of a flight risk that does create,” Stine said has before he announced Nash’s bond.

On August 17, Nash will return to court for his arraignment, where he is expected to enter his plea for the second-degree rape charge. He is also being charged with unlawful imprisonment.

Just 12 days later, on August 30, Nash is scheduled to go to trial for his first rape accusation.

