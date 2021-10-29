Former Sheridan Elementary renamed Frances Scott Elementary

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Sheridan Elementary formally became Frances Scott Elementary this week.

For Spokane Public Schools, it is not about erasing history but celebrating it.

The new name honors a Spokane educator and civil rights champion who grew up just a few blocks away from the school.

The school was previously named for a Civil War general who made disparaging remarks about Native Americans. A current seventh grader started the renaming process when she was in fourth grade, saying she wanted the school named after something that had a positive meaning for all students.

Members of Frances Scott’s family were present at this week’s celebration.

