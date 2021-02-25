Former Sec. of State Madeleine Albright to speak at Whitworth’s President Leadership Forum

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Courtesy of Whitworth University

SPOKANE, Wash. — Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright will be the featured speaker at Whitworth University’s fall President Leadership Forum in September.

Albright is a professor at Georgetown University, as well as an author and businesswoman, but in 1997 she was named Secretary of State — the first woman ever appointed to that role, and at the time the highest-ranking woman in the history of U.S. government. Albright has a long history in politics and served as a representative to the United Nations, worked in the National Security Council and was a legislative assistant. She received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama in 2012.

This event was postponed from fall 2020.

“I am excited to bring a statesperson of Secretary Albright’s stature to Spokane,” said Beck A. Taylor, Whitworth President. “No matter which administration is leading us next May, America’s place on the world stage, and the challenges and opportunities related to global relations, will be relevant and important for all of us to consider, and there’s no one more qualified to help us have that conversation than Madeleine Albright.”

The President Leadership Forum “brings speakers to Spokane who represent a broad range of voices, perspectives and ideas” according to the university, and previous speakers include Bob Woodward, Colin Powell, Michael Lewis, Condoleezza Rice and many more.

The event will be held at the Spokane Convention Center on September 29, 2021 from 7:30–9:00 a.m.

For more information, including registration, visit the Whitworth University website.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.