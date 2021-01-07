Former Sec. of Defense James Mattis condemns U.S. Capitol attack
Trump’s former secretary of defense and Pullman native James Mattis said Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol was an attempt to “subjugate American democracy by mob rule.”
Mattis issued the following statement in the aftermath of the attack:
“Today’s violent assault on our Capitol, an effort to subjugate American democracy by mob rule, was fomented by Mr. Trump. His use of the Presidency to destroy trust in our election and to poison our respect for fellow citizens has been enabled by pseudo political leaders whose names will live in infamy as profiles in cowardice. Our Constitution and our Republic will overcome this stain and We the People will come together again in our never-ending effort to form a more perfect Union, while Mr. Trump will deservedly be left a man without a country.”
Mattis was President Trump’s secretary of defense from 2017 to 2019, resigning after Trump pulled U.S. troops from Syria despite his objections. Mattis has since been highly critical of the Trump administration, particularly during the George Floyd protests in 2020.
