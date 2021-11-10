Former President Trump endorses Idaho’s Lt. Gov. for state’s top office

John Roark FILE - In this Wednesday, May 19, 2021 file photo, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin tears up a FEMA COVID agreement as she announces her run for Idaho governor at the Downtown Event Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho. While Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little was traveling out of state, McGeachin signed a surprise executive order banning mask mandates that she later promoted for her upcoming campaign against him. He later reversed the ban, tweeting, “I do not like petty politics. I do not like political stunts over the rule of law.”

BOISE, Idaho– Idaho Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin shared on Tuesday that she had the support of former President Donald Trump heading into the state’s next gubernatorial election.

She tweeted an endorsement from Trump, calling it an honor.

The statement from the former president said, “Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin has been a true supporter of MAGA since the very beginning. She is brave and not afraid to stand up for the issues that matter most to the people of Idaho, a beautiful State that I won by 30.8% Janice is great on Election Integrity, will always fight for strong borders, our cherished Second Amendment, American Manufacturing, School Choice, and our wonderful and hardworking FARMERS. I am giving Janice my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Governor of Idaho. She will make a fantastic Governor, and will never let you down!”

Lt. Gov. McGeachin responded on Twitter by sharing her thoughts along with the statement.

“It is a great honor to receive the endorsement of the greatest President of our lifetime. President Trump is a true fighter for America and I am a true fighter for Idaho. Much more to come from the two of us to bring America First back to Idaho. Stay tuned!”

Last week, McGeachin said she had met with the former president at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. She said the two talked about Idaho-related matters and on continuing his America First agenda.

McGeachin, a businesswoman from Idaho Falls, served in the Idaho House of Representatives from 2002 to 2012.

She drew criticism in 2019 for posing with members of an anti-government group in the Statehouse.

The GOP holds its primary in May 2022, with the winner moving on to November 2022 General Election. In Idaho, the governor and lieutenant governor run on separate tickets.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

