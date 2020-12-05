Former Ponderay Newsprint Company up for sale

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

PC: NAI Black Realty

USK, Wash. — The former Ponderay Newsprint Company is now on the market for $11.5 million.

The property consists of 29 buildings and storage facilities, sprawled out over 327,000 square feet alongside the Pend Oreille River.

The Kalispel Tribe of Indians submitted a bid to purchase the property over the summer, but was rejected.

You can view the listing HERE.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.