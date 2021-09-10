Former Lewiston lawmaker wanted for rape

BOISE, Idaho — An arrest warrant has been issued for a former Lewiston representative on charges of rape and sexual penetration with a foreign object.

A listing on the Ada County Sheriff’s Office website shows the warrant for Aaron von Ehlinger was issued Thursday.

Von Ehlinger was accused of rape in April by a 19-year-old legislative intern. It is not entirely clear if the recent warrant is connected to the case.

An investigation began after the intern reported to a supervisor that von Ehlinger raped her at his apartment after the two had dinner at a Boise restaurant.

A legislative ethics committee voted to censure and suspend von Ehlinger from his position later that month. He resigned shortly after.

This is a developing story.

