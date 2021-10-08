Former Lewiston lawmaker accused of rape extradited from Georgia

by Erin Robinson

BOISE, Idaho — A former Idaho lawmaker has been extradited from Georgia and booked into the Ada County Jail on rape charges.

Aaron von Ehlinger, who represented Lewiston, is accused of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern in April. He faces charges of rape and sexual penetration with a foreign object.

A warrant for his arrest was issued in September, following a four-month investigation by the Boise Police Department. Despite the warrant, he did not turn himself in to authorities.

Instead, he was arrested in Clayton County, Georgia, at the end of September. It is still not totally clear why he was in Georgia, but von Ehlinger’s attorney told Boise media he was there on vacation.

Von Ehlinger, who resigned from his position in the House of Representatives, has maintained his innocence.

