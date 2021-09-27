Former Lewiston lawmaker accused of rape arrested in Georgia

by Erin Robinson

Darin Oswald FILE - In this Wednesday, April 21, 2021, file photo, state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, attends opening business as the Idaho House of Representatives convenes at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho. The Idaho lawmaker facing rape allegations from a 19-year-old intern was previously warned against hitting on women who work at the Statehouse after his colleagues heard complaints from other staffers, according to documents gathered by the Legislature's ethics committee and obtained by The Associated Press. Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, facing rape allegations refused to answer some questions during a legislative ethics hearing Wednesday, April 28, 2021, after his attorney told him to invoke his constitutional right against self-incrimination.

CLAYTON CO., Georgia — A former Lewiston lawmaker accused of rape has been arrested in Clayton County, Georgia.

Aaron von Ehlinger is accused of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern in April. He faces charges of rape and sexual penetration with a foreign object.

A warrant for his arrest was issued earlier this month, following a four-month investigation by the Boise Police Department. Despite the warrant, he did not turn himself into authorities.

The investigation began after the intern reported to a supervisor that von Ehlinger raped her at his apartment after the two had dinner at a Boise restaurant.

A legislative ethics committee voted to censure and suspend von Ehlinger from his position later that month. He resigned shortly after.

Jail records show von Ehlinger was arrested Saturday night on a charge of “fugitive from justice.” No bond amount was set.

