Former Lewiston lawmaker accused of rape arrested in Georgia
CLAYTON CO., Georgia — A former Lewiston lawmaker accused of rape has been arrested in Clayton County, Georgia.
Aaron von Ehlinger is accused of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern in April. He faces charges of rape and sexual penetration with a foreign object.
A warrant for his arrest was issued earlier this month, following a four-month investigation by the Boise Police Department. Despite the warrant, he did not turn himself into authorities.
The investigation began after the intern reported to a supervisor that von Ehlinger raped her at his apartment after the two had dinner at a Boise restaurant.
A legislative ethics committee voted to censure and suspend von Ehlinger from his position later that month. He resigned shortly after.
Jail records show von Ehlinger was arrested Saturday night on a charge of “fugitive from justice.” No bond amount was set.
This is a developing story.
